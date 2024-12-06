Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,087,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

