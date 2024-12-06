Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 412 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

