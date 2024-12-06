Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 8,847 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Renasant by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,166. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

