Cormark Forecasts Lower Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$59.62 and a one year high of C$80.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

