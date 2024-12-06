Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.62 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $25,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $117.09 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

