Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 30,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.