Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

EVH opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

