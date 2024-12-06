Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.20. The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 2635497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

