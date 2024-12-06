Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $172,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

