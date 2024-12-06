Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2718291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $701,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $2,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $283,000.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

