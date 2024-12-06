Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $261,000 in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 883,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 298,898 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

