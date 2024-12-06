Intech Investment Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Newmont by 905.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 129,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 464,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.07 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

