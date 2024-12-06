Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,190 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,069,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,567,504.79. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 8,077 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $399,246.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,671.96. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,818 shares of company stock worth $1,622,194 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SLNO opened at $49.65 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of -1.47.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
