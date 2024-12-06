Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Quarry LP increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,429. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $608.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.25. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

