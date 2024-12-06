Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,682 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Quarry LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals
In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,888. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AMRK opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.
A-Mark Precious Metals Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.