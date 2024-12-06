Analyzing Maplebear (CART) & Its Rivals

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) is one of 193 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maplebear to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.37% 13.78% 10.51% Maplebear Competitors -15.31% -159.06% -4.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion -$1.62 billion 29.41 Maplebear Competitors $4.34 billion $456.28 million 9.00

This table compares Maplebear and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maplebear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear. Maplebear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maplebear and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 13 13 0 2.50 Maplebear Competitors 923 6013 12350 320 2.62

Maplebear presently has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Maplebear has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maplebear beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.