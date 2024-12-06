CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Macquarie

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Macquarie from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.29% from the company’s previous close.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

CleanSpark Trading Down 5.1 %

Insider Activity

CleanSpark stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 4.16. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $254,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 167.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after buying an additional 549,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 305,316 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

