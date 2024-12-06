9,737 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This represents a 33.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,512 shares of company stock worth $24,534,363. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

