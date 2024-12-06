Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

TAN stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $853.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

