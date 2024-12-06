Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 351.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,327 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Banco Macro were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 118.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 262.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

