Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 602 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 550.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAY stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.63. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,478. The trade was a 25.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

