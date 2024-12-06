Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 4,736 Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,035,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Byline Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,250,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

