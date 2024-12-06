BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 14,817 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.34% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $912.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.