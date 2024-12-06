Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $129,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 43,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

TCBK stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

