BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.