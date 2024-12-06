Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Perrigo worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 66,795.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,538 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 881,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 675.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 465,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after buying an additional 391,646 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -94.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

