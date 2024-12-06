BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,597 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,096,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 510,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,048 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 349,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.