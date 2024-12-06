BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 38,183 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth about $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,351,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,466,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter valued at $24,298,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LINE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

