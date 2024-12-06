BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KBR were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in KBR by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

KBR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBR opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.