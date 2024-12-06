BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SIGI stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.