BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 283,100 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 283,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Brinker International worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 399.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $130.77 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

