BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 1,314.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tilray were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tilray by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 908,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.30 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.