BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,425 shares of the software’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,522,551 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,929,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $91,589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,109 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 312,448 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,565 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,695 shares of the software’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Ravi Kunju sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $37,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,113.25. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $4,758,063.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,255,936.64. This represents a 25.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,019 shares of company stock worth $37,686,698 over the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.45, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.44.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.