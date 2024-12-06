BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GitLab were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 747,712 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 269.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after acquiring an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 724,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

