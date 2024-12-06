BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 90.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,283.48. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,313 shares of company stock worth $1,780,681. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $498.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.96 and a 200-day moving average of $406.41. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.