BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after buying an additional 53,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,507,000 after purchasing an additional 363,885 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.