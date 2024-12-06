BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,204,000 after buying an additional 85,579 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 31.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 23.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. This represents a 12.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $20,933,294. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.60.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $376.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.79.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

