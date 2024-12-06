BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.14 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $26.65 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

