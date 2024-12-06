Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $128,000 Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 755,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 296.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,116 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,579,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 621,352 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $615.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

