Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,950 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 751,126 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 127.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 596,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 250.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 459,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,977.43. This represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

