BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 8,072 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.04.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

