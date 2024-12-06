BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.36% of Mativ worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mativ by 152.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATV opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

