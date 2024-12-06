BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Diodes worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Diodes by 214.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 45.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.