BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 99,944 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 199.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,944 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEZ opened at $21.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $257.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

