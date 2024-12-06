BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.