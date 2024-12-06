Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,735,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,826,000 after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 78.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 158,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of BAP opened at $193.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

