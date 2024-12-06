BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.99 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of PVH worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PVH by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 78,548 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,542,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 3.5 %

PVH opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

View Our Latest Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.