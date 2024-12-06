BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,426 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 855,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,301,000 after purchasing an additional 155,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,620.53. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,570. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

SMPL stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

View Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.