BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,745.60. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

