BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

